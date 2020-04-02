Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, hardwood, and laminate flooring, 2 car detached garage, w/d hookup, spacious bedrooms, separate dining, and has a full basement. Don't miss viewing your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**DEPOSIT PENDING**



(RLNE4728983)