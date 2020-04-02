All apartments in Dayton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3215 Merrimac Avenue,

3215 Merrimac Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH 45405
North Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3215 Merrimac Avenue, · Avail. Jul 3

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton. This home has updated electrical and plumbing system, updated flooring, remodeled kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, updated bathroom, w/d hookup, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, full basement, and a 1 car attached garage. Outside there is a patio and a yard perfect for entertainment. The only thing missing from this home is you! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE5654559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Merrimac Avenue, have any available units?
3215 Merrimac Avenue, has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Merrimac Avenue, have?
Some of 3215 Merrimac Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Merrimac Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Merrimac Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Merrimac Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Merrimac Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Merrimac Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Merrimac Avenue, does offer parking.
Does 3215 Merrimac Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Merrimac Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Merrimac Avenue, have a pool?
No, 3215 Merrimac Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Merrimac Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 3215 Merrimac Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Merrimac Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Merrimac Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
