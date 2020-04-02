Amenities

3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton. This home has updated electrical and plumbing system, updated flooring, remodeled kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, updated bathroom, w/d hookup, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, full basement, and a 1 car attached garage. Outside there is a patio and a yard perfect for entertainment. The only thing missing from this home is you! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**



(RLNE5654559)