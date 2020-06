Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

327 Eva Drive Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home near Shopping and Dining - • 2 Large Bedrooms (all upstairs)

•1st floor laundry

•1.5 Bathrooms

• Brand new appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher)

• Washer/Dryer included

• Off street parking

• New windows and siding

• Resident responsible for electric, gas, water and sewer

AEP electric

Circleville Utilities for Water & Sewer

Columbia Gas for gas heat

• We pay trash

•$775 per month $775 Deposit

• No Pets please!

• Not HUD/Metro/Section 8/VASH approved



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806531)