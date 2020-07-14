Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving accessible 24hr laundry accepts section 8 guest parking online portal

Apple Ridge Apartments is one of the most affordable pet friendly apartment communities in Circleville, but our amenities exceeds its value. You will love calling Apple Ridge Apartments home!



With conveniences like on-site laundry, private entrances and secluded patios and 24-hour emergency maintenance, we are sure you will enjoy how easy living at Apple Ridge Apartments can be! In addition our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.



The city of Circleville boasts a number of attractions, including the A.W. Marion State Park, Manchester Hill Winery, and the Ted Lewis Musem. Our community is conveniently located in close relation to banks, dining, grocery stores, gas stations and other daily necessities.



Please contact our friendly and professional staff to schedule a private tour. We look forward to welcoming you into your new home!