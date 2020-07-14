All apartments in Circleville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Apple Ridge

480 Lancaster Pike · (740) 224-4988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

480 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH 43113

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 051 · Avail. Aug 12

$589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 082 · Avail. Jul 15

$589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 062 · Avail. Aug 17

$589

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apple Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
accessible
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
guest parking
online portal
Apple Ridge Apartments is one of the most affordable pet friendly apartment communities in Circleville, but our amenities exceeds its value. You will love calling Apple Ridge Apartments home!

With conveniences like on-site laundry, private entrances and secluded patios and 24-hour emergency maintenance, we are sure you will enjoy how easy living at Apple Ridge Apartments can be! In addition our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.

The city of Circleville boasts a number of attractions, including the A.W. Marion State Park, Manchester Hill Winery, and the Ted Lewis Musem. Our community is conveniently located in close relation to banks, dining, grocery stores, gas stations and other daily necessities.

Please contact our friendly and professional staff to schedule a private tour. We look forward to welcoming you into your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 or equal to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required Trash $7 @ month. Water $30 / $40 @ month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 covers up to 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month per pet
restrictions: Up to 90 lbs combined weight. Aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Ample available non-assigned parking. Many units have up front parking available.
Storage Details: Attic storage measuring about 5'x8'

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apple Ridge have any available units?
Apple Ridge has 7 units available starting at $589 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Apple Ridge have?
Some of Apple Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apple Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Apple Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apple Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Apple Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Apple Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Apple Ridge offers parking.
Does Apple Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Apple Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Apple Ridge have a pool?
No, Apple Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Apple Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Apple Ridge has accessible units.
Does Apple Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Apple Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Apple Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Apple Ridge has units with air conditioning.
