Cherry Grove, OH
1525 Turquoise Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:37 PM

1525 Turquoise Drive

1525 Turquoise Drive · (513) 275-7700
Location

1525 Turquoise Drive, Cherry Grove, OH 45255
Cherry Grove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,890

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath gorgeous home conveniently located in Summit Hills neighborhood. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Formal dining room. Enjoy the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 1 car attached garage and driveway parking. Relax in a paver patio w/pergola in the backyard. Fenced-in yard. Pet Friendly. Anderson High School.

Fireplace is inoperable.

Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1525TurquoiseViewing2020

3D Videos: http://bit.ly/1525Turquoise3DTour

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Turquoise Drive have any available units?
1525 Turquoise Drive has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1525 Turquoise Drive have?
Some of 1525 Turquoise Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Turquoise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Turquoise Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Turquoise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Turquoise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Turquoise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Turquoise Drive does offer parking.
Does 1525 Turquoise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Turquoise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Turquoise Drive have a pool?
No, 1525 Turquoise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Turquoise Drive have accessible units?
No, 1525 Turquoise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Turquoise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Turquoise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Turquoise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Turquoise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
