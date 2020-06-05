1525 Turquoise Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath gorgeous home conveniently located in Summit Hills neighborhood. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Formal dining room. Enjoy the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 1 car attached garage and driveway parking. Relax in a paver patio w/pergola in the backyard. Fenced-in yard. Pet Friendly. Anderson High School.



Fireplace is inoperable.



Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1525TurquoiseViewing2020



3D Videos: http://bit.ly/1525Turquoise3DTour



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.