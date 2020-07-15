/
/
bridgetown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM
154 Apartments for rent in Bridgetown, OH📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
1 of 31
Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3020 BAILEY
3020 Bailey Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
BRIDGETOWN - Updated, open concept 3 bed ranch. - BRIDGETOWN - 3bed 1.5 ba 2 car garage. Freshly updated open concept ranch. Granite counters. finished basment. green private backyard. (RLNE5917201)
Results within 1 mile of Bridgetown
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3912 Trevor Ave floor 1
3912 Trevor Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
894 sqft
spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 319125 spacious 1 bedroom with eat in kitchen. there is no off street parking. there is security Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3619 Robb Avenue - 3
3619 Robb Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient and Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment **Strictly Senior Building** **Free Heat and Water** **Only Applicants Over 55 Considered** **Non Smoking** **Vouchers not Accepted** Second floor 1 bedroom apartment located on convenient corner in Cheviot.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 ALLVIEW
3604 Allview Cir, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1172 sqft
WESTWOOD - TOTALLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM CAPE COD WITH LOADS OF UPDATES! - Call this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod home! With a well renovated kitchen, all new flooring & fresh paint, 2nd floor bath remodel.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgetown
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated January 14 at 12:11 PM
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
275 Ihle Drive,
275 Ihle Drive, Delhi Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
Ihle 275 4BR/2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Covedale
5141 Sumter Ave 2
5141 Sumter Avenue, Covedale, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
900 sqft
Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341 2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. (RLNE5899959)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
208 Greenwell Avenue
208 Greenwell Avenue, Delhi Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1804 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
White Oak East
2825 Blue Rock Rd 6
2825 Blue Rock Road, White Oak, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Airyknolls - Property Id: 303495 This spacious 1bd. apt. sits in a nice, quiet area which is located near all shopping outlets. This apartment has a nice, large livingroom area along with a diningroom area suited for a small table and chairs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bridgetown area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridgetown from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OH