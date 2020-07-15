Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters oven stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access garage parking pet friendly game room smoke-free community

Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location. Gateway Lofts residents will come home to a two-story clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, free tanning, a business center with printer, and plenty more! Our residents can also relax by the resort-style pool, take a stroll on the walking trails, and end the night relaxing by the fire pit with friends. Our stylish and modern apartments will have wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and other luxurious touches throughout the entire apartment. Gateway Lofts is just around the corner from a plethora of local dining, shopping, and nightlife options for you to enjoy!