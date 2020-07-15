All apartments in Centerville
Find more places like Gateway Lofts Centerville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centerville, OH
/
Gateway Lofts Centerville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Gateway Lofts Centerville

701 E Alex Bell Rd · (614) 916-8561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centerville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH 45459

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 845-L · Avail. Nov 5

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 825-I · Avail. Nov 5

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 795-L · Avail. Oct 21

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 56+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 835-G · Avail. Nov 5

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 835-C · Avail. Nov 5

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 775-J · Avail. Oct 21

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

See 26+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway Lofts Centerville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
parking
pet friendly
game room
smoke-free community
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location. Gateway Lofts residents will come home to a two-story clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, free tanning, a business center with printer, and plenty more! Our residents can also relax by the resort-style pool, take a stroll on the walking trails, and end the night relaxing by the fire pit with friends. Our stylish and modern apartments will have wood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and other luxurious touches throughout the entire apartment. Gateway Lofts is just around the corner from a plethora of local dining, shopping, and nightlife options for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway Lofts Centerville have any available units?
Gateway Lofts Centerville has 88 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gateway Lofts Centerville have?
Some of Gateway Lofts Centerville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway Lofts Centerville currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway Lofts Centerville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway Lofts Centerville pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Centerville is pet friendly.
Does Gateway Lofts Centerville offer parking?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Centerville offers parking.
Does Gateway Lofts Centerville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Centerville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway Lofts Centerville have a pool?
Yes, Gateway Lofts Centerville has a pool.
Does Gateway Lofts Centerville have accessible units?
No, Gateway Lofts Centerville does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway Lofts Centerville have units with dishwashers?
No, Gateway Lofts Centerville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Gateway Lofts Centerville have units with air conditioning?
No, Gateway Lofts Centerville does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Gateway Lofts Centerville?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr
Centerville, OH 45458
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way
Centerville, OH 45459
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln
Centerville, OH 45459

Similar Pages

Centerville 1 BedroomsCenterville 2 Bedrooms
Centerville Apartments with BalconyCenterville Cheap Places
Centerville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OH
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHGreenville, OH
Troy, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHUrbana, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHRichmond, INDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity