1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2

1401 Lake Pointe Way · (937) 427-2121
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1401 Lake Pointe Way, Centerville, OH 45459

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Centerville - Welcome home to this 1st floor condo in Centerville! Secured entry building. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with new carpet throughout. Covered back patio with open green space. 1 assigned parking spot.
Amenities in this complex include a pool, workout room and clubhouse. Bring your bathing suit, the pool is now open!
Tenant pays electric, Owner pays all other utilities.
Pets are not allowed.
Section 8 is not accepted.

The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount.
*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*

DaytonRoostRentals.com

If you'd like to see this condo, please call our office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 have any available units?
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 have?
Some of 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centerville.
Does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
