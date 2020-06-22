1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Centerville - Welcome home to this 1st floor condo in Centerville! Secured entry building. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with new carpet throughout. Covered back patio with open green space. 1 assigned parking spot.

Amenities in this complex include a pool, workout room and clubhouse. Bring your bathing suit, the pool is now open!

Tenant pays electric, Owner pays all other utilities.

Pets are not allowed.

The qualifications to rent are:

No evictions or eviction filings

No felonies

Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount.

*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*



DaytonRoostRentals.com



If you'd like to see this condo, please call our office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com



