1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Centerville - Welcome home to this 1st floor condo in Centerville! Secured entry building. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with new carpet throughout. Covered back patio with open green space. 1 assigned parking spot.
Amenities in this complex include a pool, workout room and clubhouse. Bring your bathing suit, the pool is now open!
Tenant pays electric, Owner pays all other utilities.
Pets are not allowed.
Section 8 is not accepted.
The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount.
*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*
DaytonRoostRentals.com
If you'd like to see this condo, please call our office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5833803)