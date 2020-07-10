5622 Branchville Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Welcome to Shannon Farms, a BRAND NEW neighborhood in Canal Winchester. This beautiful ranch home is brand new and a must see! The over-sized living room is open to the kitchen which features a 7 foot island and stainless steel appliances.

Master bedroom has a large master bath with an enormous walk in closet. New lawn and concrete driveway is coming soon.

This listing won't last long, schedule your showing today!



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions within 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1,595 X 3= $4,785 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO APPLY, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION.



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs, W2's, bank statements



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE