All apartments in Canal Winchester
Find more places like 5622 Branchville Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canal Winchester, OH
/
5622 Branchville Dr
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

5622 Branchville Dr

5622 Branchville Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Canal Winchester
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5622 Branchville Dr, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Shannon Farms, a BRAND NEW neighborhood in Canal Winchester. This beautiful ranch home is brand new and a must see! The over-sized living room is open to the kitchen which features a 7 foot island and stainless steel appliances.
Master bedroom has a large master bath with an enormous walk in closet. New lawn and concrete driveway is coming soon.
This listing won't last long, schedule your showing today!

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions within 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1,595 X 3= $4,785 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO APPLY, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION.

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs, W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Branchville Dr have any available units?
5622 Branchville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canal Winchester, OH.
What amenities does 5622 Branchville Dr have?
Some of 5622 Branchville Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 Branchville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Branchville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Branchville Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5622 Branchville Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5622 Branchville Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5622 Branchville Dr offers parking.
Does 5622 Branchville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Branchville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Branchville Dr have a pool?
No, 5622 Branchville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5622 Branchville Dr have accessible units?
No, 5622 Branchville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Branchville Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5622 Branchville Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5622 Branchville Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5622 Branchville Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd
Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Similar Pages

Canal Winchester 1 BedroomsCanal Winchester 2 Bedrooms
Canal Winchester Apartments with ParkingCanal Winchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Canal Winchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus