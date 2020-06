Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful and well-maintained ranch located in the Village of Canal Winchester. Features include a three-season room, a gorgeous fireplace, stunning hardwood floors, and a private patio with a fenced-in yard. Sit on the front porch or take a walk through the neighborhood and into downtown Canal Winchester. This home has a lot to offer and also has easy access to RT 33.