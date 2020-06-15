All apartments in Canal Fulton
Find more places like 382 Waterside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canal Fulton, OH
/
382 Waterside Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

382 Waterside Avenue

382 Waterside Avenue · (330) 284-7618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH 44614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!!
Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location. Its emphasis on high-quality maintenance and effective management provides a superior living environment close to offices, schools, restaurants, and shopping malls. Its proximity to major interstates puts Waterside Townhomes within easy reach of Akron and Canton, and the surrounding range of business and cultural opportunities. You will experience a lifestyle of ease and convenience when you make Waterside Townhomes your next home.
# Beautiful water view
# 24-hour maintenance
# Beautiful dense landscaping
# Off-street parking
# Convenient location
# Close to Belden Village Malls
# Carefree living
# Private entrance
# Near interstates, restaurants & shopping
# Private fenced in patio
# Quiet residential community
# Central air conditioning & heat
# All rooms phone & cable ready
# Two-inch faux wood mini-blinds on all windows
# Vertical blinds on sliding doors
# Window & sliding door screens
# Neutral dense carpeting
# French doors*
# Light neutral tone colors throughout
# Wood or tile flooring in kitchen, baths, foyer, laundry room*
# Full-size laundry rooms with smart washer dryers
# Frost-free refrigerators
# Self-cleaning oven*
# Disposal
# Dishwasher
# Approximately 1100 square feet of living area
# Living room, dining room, fully equipped kitchen, dinette, two bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, laundry room
# Large closets
# Soundproofed walls
# Well insulated
# High-efficiency furnace and appliances
# Smoke detectors with electrical backup
# Trash and snow removal
# Outdoor Lightings
# High-efficiency washer & dryer included with every unit
Lease Terms
One year and month to month after.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/canal-fulton-oh?lid=12879323

(RLNE5400254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Waterside Avenue have any available units?
382 Waterside Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 382 Waterside Avenue have?
Some of 382 Waterside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Waterside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
382 Waterside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Waterside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 382 Waterside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canal Fulton.
Does 382 Waterside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 382 Waterside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 382 Waterside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 Waterside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Waterside Avenue have a pool?
No, 382 Waterside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 382 Waterside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 382 Waterside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Waterside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Waterside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Waterside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 382 Waterside Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 382 Waterside Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHGreen, OHWadsworth, OHOrrville, OHNorth Canton, OHFairlawn, OHLouisville, OH
Medina, OHHudson, OHStreetsboro, OHMacedonia, OHTwinsburg, OHAurora, OHNorthfield, OHSolon, OHBedford, OHMaple Heights, OHGarfield Heights, OHParma Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity