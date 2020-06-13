Apartment List
24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brunswick, OH

Finding an apartment in Brunswick that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
5 Units Available
Clearbrooke Apartments
1426 Clearbrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$794
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1050 sqft
Clearbrooke Apartments is a must see! Nestled far back from the street on our own private drive, we offer the quality of life you deserve. Our spacious one and two bedroom suites are designed for a comfortable lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1294 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$877
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1086 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Results within 10 miles of Brunswick
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$682
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Parma
54 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1059 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Parma
Contact for Availability
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
2710 Stanfield Dr
2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
875-877 Branch Road
875 Branch Rd, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!! This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units.

1 of 11

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Westbridge
1 Unit Available
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Parma
1 Unit Available
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brunswick, OH

Finding an apartment in Brunswick that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

