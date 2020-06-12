/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brook Park, OH
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$974
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
48 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:19pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
23 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Edge
3 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
8 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
3 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 9 at 03:59pm
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
2 Bedrooms
$885
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Club Apartments
210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH
2 Bedrooms
$760
652 sqft
Large kitchens with appliances included; some units include dishwasher. Coin-operated laundry facilities on-site. Ample parking in a private lot on-site. Conveniently located near retail and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Parma
59 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
816 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$762
909 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Parma
Contact for Availability
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHOlmsted Falls, OHFairview Park, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHAvon, OHNorth Ridgeville, OH