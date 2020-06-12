/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Blue Ash, OH
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Blue Ash
15 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Ash
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
10555 Montgomery Road
10555 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1307 sqft
Prime location, Over 2000sf, & Sycamore Schools! Enjoy maintenance-free living in this 3-level townhome where 1st floor has bedroom & full bath making no steps an option. Finished walkout LL w/ wet bar, Detached Gargage, & more.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Ash
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Woodlawn
12 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
39 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1243 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kenwood
4 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1014 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Landen
20 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakley
8 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Landen
1 Unit Available
9173 Yarmouth Drive
9173 Yarmouth Drive, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Live in Nantucket, close to everything in town. Tucked back from the main road, but near shops, groceries, highways, schools, hospitals, and the library.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8738 Snider Rd
8738 Snider Road, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Private ranch in highly desired Mason schools! - Property Id: 251627 Updated ranch sits on 12.5 acre horse farm. Stocked pond sits directly in backyard with a large sun-room to die for! 2 fireplaces.
