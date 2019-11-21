3711 Laguna Drive

Amenities

Now Leasing!! Section 8 Accepted

Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Single Family Home Located In Blacklick Estates.This Property Is Fully Carpeted, Appliances Include Refrigerator/Stove:Gas, Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups, Large Partially Fenced Back Yard, Groveport Madison Schools No Pets Allowed!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

