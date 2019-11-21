All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Last updated November 21 2019 at 6:24 PM

3711 Laguna Drive

3711 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Laguna Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Now Leasing!! Section 8 Accepted
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Garden Style Single Family Home Located In Blacklick Estates.This Property Is Fully Carpeted, Appliances Include Refrigerator/Stove:Gas, Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups, Large Partially Fenced Back Yard, Groveport Madison Schools No Pets Allowed!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Laguna Drive have any available units?
3711 Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 3711 Laguna Drive have?
Some of 3711 Laguna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Laguna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 3711 Laguna Drive offer parking?
No, 3711 Laguna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3711 Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Laguna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Laguna Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 Laguna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Laguna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 Laguna Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3711 Laguna Drive has units with air conditioning.
