3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 4 level split home will be ready for showings soon!!. The first floor has an open floor plan that features a dining room and large living room. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cupboard space. Appliances, including a dishwasher, provided. New carpet in the family room and 2nd floor. The lower level family room is very spacious and perfect for entertaining. Lots of storage in the unfinished basement too. Off street parking and a large fenced yard. Groveport Madison Schools. No Smoking. No Pets. No Section 8 please.