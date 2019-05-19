All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:35 PM

3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827

3132 Sundale Road · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Sundale Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 4 level split home will be ready for showings soon!!. The first floor has an open floor plan that features a dining room and large living room. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cupboard space. Appliances, including a dishwasher, provided. New carpet in the family room and 2nd floor. The lower level family room is very spacious and perfect for entertaining. Lots of storage in the unfinished basement too. Off street parking and a large fenced yard. Groveport Madison Schools. No Smoking. No Pets. No Section 8 please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 have any available units?
3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 offers parking.
Does 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 have a pool?
No, 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 have accessible units?
No, 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3132 Sundale Rd Columbus Oh 43232-5827 does not have units with air conditioning.

