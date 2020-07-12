88 Apartments for rent in Berea, OH with parking

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Westbridge
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
237 Mulberry St.
237 Mulberry Street, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
237 Mulberry St., Berea - Adorable and spacious cottage home with shared use of 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5920153)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 Yellowstone Ct
102 Yellowstone Ct, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1424 sqft
Rare opportunity in Sandstone Ridge! Fantastic 3 bedroom multi-level townhouse in a great location within an outstanding community.
Results within 1 mile of Berea

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Berea
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
42 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$718
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,060
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
16 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
18805 Homeway Rd
18805 Homeway Road, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
18805 Homeway Rd Available 08/01/20 City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow! - City of Cleveland totally remodeled four bedroom 1 bath bungalow, new kitchen, new appliances, new bath, refinished hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms
Results within 10 miles of Berea
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$747
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$816
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$923
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Berea, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

