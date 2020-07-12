Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Bedford, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bedford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
78 Best Street
78 Best Street, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
101 First Ave
101 1st Avenue, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
$850/mo. Clean, quiet, list floor unit. 2 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a park-like setting. Refrigerator, stove microwave, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer not included. No smoking, no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
19810 Maple Heights Blvd
19810 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
19810 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath colonial home! $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20015 Maple Heights Blvd
20015 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
20015 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
18312 Lewis Dr
18312 Lewis Drive, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1103 sqft
Welcome home to 18312 Lewis Drive in Maple Heights Ohio! Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom bungalow. This rental is available August 1, 2020 for a 12+ month lease! Hardwood floors flow from the living room into the two main floor bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20670 Bowling Green Rd
20670 Bowling Green Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1222 sqft
Single famly dwelling with 3 bedroom and one bath. 2 CAR GARAGE. Nice yard with patios. Tenants to pay all utilities.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5590 Lafayette Ave
5590 Lafayette Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$925
1392 sqft
5590 Lafayette Ave, Maple Hts - 5 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $925 rent / $925 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20911 Watson Rd
20911 Watson Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
20911 Watson Rd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Home! We must have city rental compliance before move-in. This may require 21-45 days, so all move-in dates scheduled will be tentative.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
18820 Raymond St
18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1157 sqft
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home! Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
19309 Stafford Avenue
19309 Stafford Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1196 sqft
Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 1 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)

1 of 18

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
5691 Garfield Avenue
5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1216 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener.

1 of 14

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
15909 Walvern Boulevard
15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1664 sqft
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST! No Section 8 vouchers accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Moreland
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mercer
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Mercer
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
30 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
Chagrin Place Apartments
3441 West Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chagrin Place Apartments in Woodmere, OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location right down the street from Eton Center where there is shopping and dining choices.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bedford, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bedford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

