Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge gym playground pool internet access accessible parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments online portal

Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground. Spend your days off in the community clubhouse, where you can catch up on some work or just lounge around reading your favorite book. Work cardio with the treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes in the fitness center, then unwind inside your three-bedroom home. Neutral-colored, wall-to-wall carpeting covers your living spaces, while beautiful wood cabinetry adds a stylish touch to your kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit promotes efficiency with a fully-appointed kitchen, full-size washer and dryer and ample closet space. Pets are also welcome at Olive Branch Townhomes. Voucher Holders Welcome - Please Call For Details & Pricing. *Olive Branch participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.