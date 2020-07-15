All apartments in Batavia
Olive Branch Townhomes

100 Stonelick Woods Dr · (334) 380-0696
Location

100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH 45103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14-1402 · Avail. now

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 14-1405 · Avail. now

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 06-608 · Avail. now

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1205 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olive Branch Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
playground
pool
internet access
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
online portal
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground. Spend your days off in the community clubhouse, where you can catch up on some work or just lounge around reading your favorite book. Work cardio with the treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes in the fitness center, then unwind inside your three-bedroom home. Neutral-colored, wall-to-wall carpeting covers your living spaces, while beautiful wood cabinetry adds a stylish touch to your kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit promotes efficiency with a fully-appointed kitchen, full-size washer and dryer and ample closet space. Pets are also welcome at Olive Branch Townhomes. Voucher Holders Welcome - Please Call For Details & Pricing. *Olive Branch participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olive Branch Townhomes have any available units?
Olive Branch Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $1,032 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Olive Branch Townhomes have?
Some of Olive Branch Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olive Branch Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Olive Branch Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olive Branch Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Olive Branch Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Olive Branch Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Olive Branch Townhomes offers parking.
Does Olive Branch Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olive Branch Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olive Branch Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Olive Branch Townhomes has a pool.
Does Olive Branch Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Olive Branch Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Olive Branch Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olive Branch Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Olive Branch Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Olive Branch Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
