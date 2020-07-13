/
pet friendly apartments
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Batavia, OH
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
5 Units Available
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Contact for Availability
Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1399 sqft
This charming community allows individuals to ensure single-story apartment living with benefits such as a private, attached garage. On-site amenities include lots of green space and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free homes.
1 Unit Available
1418 Twin Spires Drive
1418 Twin Spires Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bed, 2 bath with laundry room off of foyer. Lower level condo with walkout patio to beautiful wooded view! Pool, water, trails, fitness center use included in rent. Short term, 6 months available at $1300/mo. Dogs ok.
Results within 10 miles of Batavia
10 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
8 Units Available
Forestville
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Contact for Availability
Mulberry
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
7 Units Available
Mulberry
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
4 Units Available
Forestville
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
1 Unit Available
Summerside
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Milford
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.
