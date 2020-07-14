Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Redwood(R) Avon is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage. Enjoy using the Redwood Avon private community center, where you can swim in the pool and work out in the gym located right on the property. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.