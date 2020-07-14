All apartments in Avon
Redwood Avon
Redwood Avon

38819 Renwood Blvd · (424) 888-6362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get up to $1000 off your first full month!*
Location

38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH 44011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2329 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,587

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 2328C · Avail. Sep 6

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Unit 2331C · Avail. Sep 22

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Avon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Redwood(R) Avon is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage. Enjoy using the Redwood Avon private community center, where you can swim in the pool and work out in the gym located right on the property. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Avon have any available units?
Redwood Avon has 3 units available starting at $1,587 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Redwood Avon have?
Some of Redwood Avon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Avon currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Avon is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1000 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Avon pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Avon is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Avon offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Avon offers parking.
Does Redwood Avon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Avon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Avon have a pool?
Yes, Redwood Avon has a pool.
Does Redwood Avon have accessible units?
No, Redwood Avon does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Avon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Avon has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Avon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Avon has units with air conditioning.
