Apartment List
/
OH
/
avon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Avon, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:19pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
317 High Street
317 High Street, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom Colonial with New Kitchen. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 DOVER CENTER RD
945 Dover Center Road, Westlake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2134 sqft
945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT. 2 1/2 BATH.

1 of 1

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
218 Morgan Ave
218 Morgan Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Morgan Ave in Elyria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Avon
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 6 at 04:19pm
2 Units Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
484 sqft
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:18pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 8 at 01:58pm
2 Units Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
$580
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
City Guide for Avon, OH

Life in Avon, Ohio, guarantees that you'll never run out of duct tape, and they even have a festival to prove it.

Avon is a city in northeastern Lorain County in northern Ohio, and its population at the time of the 2010 census was 21,193. Situated just outside of Cleveland, Avon and its 21 square miles rests along beautiful Lake Erie. Known as "the duct tape capital of the world," Avon has a rich history and a lot of charm. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Avon, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 BedroomsAvon 2 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvon 3 BedroomsAvon 3 BedroomsAvon Apartments with Balcony
Avon Apartments with BalconyAvon Apartments with GarageAvon Apartments with GarageAvon Apartments with GymAvon Apartments with GymAvon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvon Apartments with ParkingAvon Apartments with Parking
Avon Apartments with PoolAvon Apartments with PoolAvon Apartments with Washer-DryerAvon Apartments with Washer-DryerAvon Dog Friendly ApartmentsAvon Dog Friendly ApartmentsAvon Pet Friendly PlacesAvon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OH
Hudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University