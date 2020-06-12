/
3 bedroom apartments
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, OH
Verified
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
Verified
$
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Results within 5 miles of Aurora
Verified
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.
1 Unit Available
5868 Glasgow Lane
5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands.
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!
1 Unit Available
7984 Chagrin Rd
7984 Chagrin Road, Geauga County, OH
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7984 Chagrin Rd in Geauga County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
18485 Amber Trl
18485 Amber Trail, Geauga County, OH
Light, bright and four years young, this 4 bedroom home is available for rent and for sale. The open floor plan is casually elegant, and the first floor offers plenty of flexspace for whatever your family needs.
The Allotment
1 Unit Available
6561 Solon Boulevard
6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within
Results within 10 miles of Aurora
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
9126 Cheyenne Run
9126 Cheyenne Run, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1366 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)
1 Unit Available
55 Farwood Dr
55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984 *Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.
1 Unit Available
4110 Orangewood Rd
4110 Orangewood Drive, Orange, OH
Orange house for rent - No PETS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE2262383)
1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
1 Unit Available
35755 Miles Rd
35755 Miles Road, Moreland Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1940 sqft
CALL FOR A VIDEO TOUR!** This impeccably maintained house has been recently updated with fresh paint and newer carpeting throughout. There are recently installed granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.
1 Unit Available
4878 Banbury Cir
4878 Banbury Ct, Warrensville Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$935
1406 sqft
Updated Two Story Apartment! Entire Unit Repainted! New Carpet Throughout! Tiled Kitchen with Plenty of Hardwood Cabinets! Loads of Closet Space! Three Bedrooms! Full Bathroom Upstairs! This Apartment Will Not Be Around For Long!
1 Unit Available
210 N. Main St-A-2C
210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$885
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.
1 Unit Available
5167 STOW RD
5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST 2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see Living Room 1 9 X 18 Dining Room 1 9 X 13 Kitchen 1 9 X 8 Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25 2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.
