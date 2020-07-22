Apartment List
Off-Campus Housing
WA
Skagit Valley College
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

6 Apartments For Rent Near Skagit Valley College

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
3 Units Available
Cascade Meadows
310 Cascade Pl, Burlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Inspired Apartment Living in Burlington, Washington\nComfortable apartment living in beautiful Burlington, Washington starts right here at Cascade Meadows Apartments.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1121 S 6th Street
1121 South 6th Street, Mount Vernon, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - (RLNE5694490)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
926 Dallas Street
926 Dallas Street, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
926 Dallas Street Available 08/03/20 926 Dallas Street - 3-bedroom home in Cedar Ridge neighborhood. 3-bedroom home with fenced yard. Features include: all bedrooms on the second floor, master suite includes walk-in closet.

1 of 24

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
3826 Autumn Way
3826 Autumn Way, Mount Vernon, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1647 sqft
3826 Autumn Way - Features include; Kitchen w/ natural gas stove, granite counter tops, island and pantry. Dining room open to covered patio. Family room w/ gas fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
114 South Barker Street
114 South Barker Street, Mount Vernon, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
114 South Barker Street Available 08/01/20 114 South Barker Street - One-bedroom home with convenient downtown access Recently remodeled one-bedroom house with large unfenced yard. New laminate floors in kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 4 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1219 E Fir Street
1219 East Fir Street, Mount Vernon, WA
1 Bedroom
$945
576 sqft
1219 E Fir Street Available 07/15/19 1219 E Fir Street - Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements. Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s).

