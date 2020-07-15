/
SEARK
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:20 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near SEARK College
Last updated September 25 at 06:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Meadowbrook
1901 W 40th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$570
2 Bedrooms
$620
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowbrook in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated September 25 at 07:58 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Place Phase II
4100 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$644
669 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambridge Place Phase II in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 31 at 09:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Place
4100 Old Warren Rd, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$634
2 Bedrooms
$760
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambridge Place in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
1704 South Utah Street
1704 South Utah Street, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1385 sqft
This freshly remodeled 3 Bedroom with 2 full bathroom house is a needle in a haystack find. This house has a 2 car garage as well, not to mention the tile shower also the tiled bathtub and tiled backsplash in the kitchen area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
304 W. Harding St - 1
304 W Harding Ave, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$595
1081 sqft
Go to Homes of Choice on Facebook to see pics
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 South Olive Street - 8
2601 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
798 sqft
Looking for a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment look no further. Eagle Pointe Apartments located at 2601 S. Olive Street Pine Bluff AR have a couple up for grabs TOTALLY REMODELED!!!!!! Only $595.
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
4323 South Olive Street
4323 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$685
986 sqft
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
1713 Howard Drive
1713 Howard Drive, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
1161 sqft
COMING IN JULY! WCSD _ Utilities Not Included _ Big back yard _ 1 Car Carport _ Stove Included
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1113 W 33rd
1113 West 33rd Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
1094 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
2602 Howard St
2602 Howard Dr, Pine Bluff, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2602 Howard St in Pine Bluff. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
808 West Barraque Street
808 West Barraque Street, Pine Bluff, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
520 sqft
New Destiny Apts - Water and Appliances Included In Rent - All Electric - Housing Accepted _ NO Pets _ Self guided viewing You may register at RENTLY.com _ See link on RENTLY.COM for application or THEPROPERTYSHOPAR.