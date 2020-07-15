Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Yorktown Heights, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yorktown Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter
101 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, unit in The Manor. Close to shops, restaurants, medical, transportation, train. $20.00 per occupant with application, non-refundable. Wood floors. Ready for occupancy, sponsor unit.

1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
292 Saw Mill Road
292 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
900 sqft
Charming apartment! Very Private - Property Id: 314791 One of a kind; apartment on tree lined road & private house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crisp & clean. Freshly painted updated bathroom, charming kitchen. Chappaqua schools.

1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 Unit Available
1339 Kitchawan Road
1339 Kitchawan Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2600 sqft
If you are looking for an updated home on exquisite property in a private setting, look no further! Beautifully landscaped property with extensive patio, gravel driveway and lots of parking.

1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
Verified

3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 Unit Available
466 Bedford Rd
466 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Huge 2 bed with fireplace. Central AC - Property Id: 318298 **1 Month Broker Fee*** Large 2 bed 1 bath with working fireplace and central AC. Private washer/dryer. High ceilings! Large kitchen and living room. Great size bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
227 Cedar Lane
227 Cedar Lane, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1091 sqft
Rent a piece of history! Circa 1750 log cabin on 6.5 private acres in Ossining bordering Watershed and Park land. Hand hewn beams, wide plank hardwood floors, original dutch door and stone fireplace. Pond, brook and magnificent wildlife.

1 Unit Available
77 Oregon Road
77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
10000 sqft
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15.

1 Unit Available
260 West Street
260 West Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Bright unit in the Gardens at Mt. Kisco. Second floor unit with wood floors, one bedroom. 20.00 per occupant non refundable at application. Convenient to all. Sponsor unit. Common laundry. Tenant may install ac unit in conjunction with super.

1 Unit Available
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2305 sqft
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,

1 Unit Available
243 Woods Brooke Circle
243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room.

1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
15 Belle Avenue
15 Belle Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Welcome Home to a wonderfully renovated and spacious unit featuring a large living / dining combo (14 x 25) with modern lighting, wood floors, plenty of natural light.

1 Unit Available
60 Benedict Boulevard
60 Benedict Boulevard, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1229 sqft
Completely updated single family within walking distance to Croton Harmon Train Station. This three bedroom one bath is completely updated with New Windows, Hot Water Heater & Boiler. This house has recently been changed over from oil to gas.

1 Unit Available
155 Shear Hill Road
155 Shear Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
DIRECT LAKEFRONT! Beautifully remodeled two bedroom apartment in side by side two family home on peaceful and quiet "LAKE CASSE".

1 Unit Available
106 Nottingham Rd
106 Nottingham Road, Westchester County, NY
Studio
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Large and Renovated Alcove Studio with Parking - Property Id: 118673 ***1 month broker fee*** HUGE alcove studio apt for rent! Hardwood floors throughout. Can easily accommodate a large bed, huge couch, and entertainment system.

1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back

1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Yorktown Heights, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yorktown Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

