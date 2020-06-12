/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yorktown Heights, NY
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown Heights
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
42 Crescent Terrace
42 Crescent Terrace, Bedford Hills, NY
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
428 Saw Mill River Road
428 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2338 sqft
Young Colonial with 3 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, Large Formal Dining Room with slider to yard and Family Room on first floor. The Living has a wood burning fireplace and the renovated kitchen has cherry cabinets with quartz counters.
1 of 18
Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown Heights
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1476 Iroquois Street
1476 Iroquois Street, Lake Mohegan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1814 sqft
The perfect blend of comfortable living and choice location. Pristine Townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths , one car garage and basement.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
85 Washington Road
85 Washington Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2429 sqft
Pristine home, just sanitized, vacant and ready to occupy. Virtual showings(agent walks through with showings via cell phone) as allowed by current guidelines.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
341 Succabone Road
341 Succabone Road, Westchester County, NY
Escape to this updated 4 acre Bedford horse farm conveniently located under one hour from New York. This 4 bedroom, 5 bath colonial is a perfect retreat with high ceilinged open rooms, elegant pool, horse barn and access to local riding trails.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49 Stornowaye Street
49 Stornowaye Street, Westchester County, NY
Location, Luxury. An oasis of elegance, comfort and craftsmanship located in the heart of Chappaqua's coveted Whippoorwill Estate area. The grand cobblestone driveway announces this stunning Colonial designed by renowned East Coast architect.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 Ivy Hill Road
6 Ivy Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom apartment in a 2 family beautifully maintained home in Lake Secor. Close to shopping and Taconic State Parkway. Washer and dryer included, driveway parking for a car. No pets/no smokers please.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
60 Benedict Boulevard
60 Benedict Boulevard, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1229 sqft
Completely updated single family within walking distance to Croton Harmon Train Station. This three bedroom one bath is completely updated with New Windows, Hot Water Heater & Boiler. This house has recently been changed over from oil to gas.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
761 King Street
761 King Street, Westchester County, NY
Spectacular Country Estate for a Summer to Remember. Long drive to stunning circa 1914 French Country Chateau. Large gracious rooms with tall windows & multiple French Doors leading to 2 vast stone-walled Field stone Terraces.
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
749 Guard Hill Road
749 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
Private Guard Hill Farmhouse on beautiful, level property in Bedfords top estate area. Gated entry, tree-lined drive opens to two exceptional acres with stone outbuilding.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTPort Chester, NY
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTBeacon, NYByram, CTBethel, CTCos Cob, CT