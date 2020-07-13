Apartment List
129 Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodmere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Building. It's A Coop So It Requires Board Approval. Government Subsides Accepted. Handicap Access Thru Ramp On The Side Of The Building. Walk To Lirr.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmere

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
149-63 256th Street
149-63 256th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Updated Apartment In Rosedale Area. 2 Bedrooms, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Full Bath, Private Entrance & Street Parking.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
245-53 149th Ave
245-53 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS APARTMENT WITH 1 FULL BATH /1 HALF BATH AND NEW HARD WOORD FLOORS .

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
310 Roselle Avenue
310 Roselle Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Updated & Newly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial W/Finished Basement, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage & Beautiful Yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a PRIVATE finished basement. No Steps to the unit, Handicap access,Fully Renovated.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2131 sqft
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2

1 of 9

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmere
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
1 Bedroom
$1,416
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Brookville
147-19 230th St
147-19 230th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious apartment Should have good credit and income

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
City Guide for Woodmere, NY

"Around the wooded pond / A mown path beckons, / Weathered benches wait. / The trick, I said to him, / Is to sit silent for a time, / And let the wild grow accustomed. / We do." - "Woodmere" by Gaye Gambell-Peterson

Along with Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood and The Hewletts, Woodmere is one of the Long Island communities that locals know best as part of the Five Towns. Just a few stops outside of New York City on the Long Island Railroad, Woodmere offers both the calm friendliness of the suburbs and fast, easy access to the Big Apple. Woodmere is home to over 17,000 people, many of whom enjoy living in homes and private communities along the water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodmere, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodmere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

