124 Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY with garage

Valley Stream apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.

Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
450 W Valley Stream Boulevard
450 West Valley Stream Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Level House (1st Floor and 2nd Floor Only, No Basement Access).Spacious Room Throughout this Lovely Detach Expanded Tudor/Colonial. Main Level features LR w/fplc, FDR, Modern Kit, 1/2 Bath, Additional Large Extension Can Be Family Room or Bedroom.

Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2131 sqft
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
87-66 188th Street
87-66 188th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL. 1 FAMILY TOWNHOUSE 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HAS PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & GARAGE ! AND BACKYARD ! FINISHED BASEMENT.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ETC.

Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-70 209 Street
80-70 209th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1210 sqft
Step in to this fully renovated house in the heart of Hollis Hills. This home offers 4 generous size bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement.

Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-40 218th Place
92-40 218th Place, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Whole house 3 Bedroom rental in serene Tree Lined Street, Beautiful Quiet Block in the heart of Queens Village. Ideal Open Floor Plan, Huge Living Room. Bright and Airy--plenty of windows.

New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

Queens Village
1 Unit Available
92-01 Winchester Boulevard
92-01 Winchester Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bed rooms with 2 car parking, garage, tenant pays only electricity, close to every thing.

West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.

Westholme North
1 Unit Available
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.

Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.

Central District
1 Unit Available
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.

Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
300 Cedarhurst Avenue
300 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
First floor Garden apartment. One bedroom, 1 Bathroom w/a Tub, hardwood Floors, garage parking, Eat-in-kitchen, Walk to all, LIRR, Cedarhurst Park, Shopping, etc.
City Guide for Valley Stream, NY

Greetings and salutations, Valley Stream, New York apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the primo destination for all your apartment hunting escapades! A quiet, peaceful little city situated a mere 15 miles from the heart of the Big Apple, Valley Stream is an ideal stomping grounds for any New Yorker looking for Manhattan-style lodgings without having to pay Manhattan-like prices. Sounds like your cup of tea (the Long Island variety, perhaps?) Sure it does! Fortunately, you...

Apartments, townhouses, and rental homes in and around Valley Stream come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way to sprawling, 1000-plus square foot townhomes for the entire family. Looking to score a rental in Valley Stream without having to pay an arm or a leg (or a finger and a toe, for that matter)? Luckily for you, a variety of 1BR apartments and houses for rent are amply available in Valley Stream Village, North Valley Stream, South Valley Stream, and North Woodmere in the $1200-$1300 range. High rollers, meanwhile, will be glad to know that a modest number of luxury townhomes/condos and multi-BR rental properties are there for the taking as well (usually for around $1700). Considering 1700 greenbacks is barely enough to score you a wet cardboard box in big brother Manhattan, we think you’ll find even the most expensive rentals in Valley Stream to be reasonably priced.

Another nifty little thing about apartments for rent in Valley Stream is that they typically come equipped with boatloads (yep, boatloads) of dynamite amenities. You practically have to be a gazillionaire to score an apartment in Manhattan that features a patio, balcony, private driveway, and in-unit laundry facilities, but in Valley Stream such digs are a dime a dozen. Other rentals in Valley Stream offer scenic views, hardwood floors, clubhouses, free tenant parking, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. And, yes, it’s actually possible to score a pet-friendly rental in Valley Stream without having to sign your life savings and your soul over to your landlord. Just come prepared with a list of previous residences, bank account info, and proof of income when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking your feet up “On the Trail of the Rising Sun” in no time! Most property managers in Valley Stream do, however, run basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of treating your apartment like a 70s rock star’s hotel room, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to seal the deal.

Conveniently located along the Long Island Rail Roads, Valley Stream is an ideal living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the Valley Stream, New York apartment of your dreams, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Valley Stream, NY

Valley Stream apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

