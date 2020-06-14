112 Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY with garage
"Around the wooded pond / A mown path beckons, / Weathered benches wait. / The trick, I said to him, / Is to sit silent for a time, / And let the wild grow accustomed. / We do." - "Woodmere" by Gaye Gambell-Peterson
Along with Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood and The Hewletts, Woodmere is one of the Long Island communities that locals know best as part of the Five Towns. Just a few stops outside of New York City on the Long Island Railroad, Woodmere offers both the calm friendliness of the suburbs and fast, easy access to the Big Apple. Woodmere is home to over 17,000 people, many of whom enjoy living in homes and private communities along the water. See more
Woodmere apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.