112 Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY with garage

"Around the wooded pond / A mown path beckons, / Weathered benches wait. / The trick, I said to him, / Is to sit silent for a time, / And let the wild grow accustomed. / We do." - "Woodmere" by Gaye Gambell-Peterson

Along with Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood and The Hewletts, Woodmere is one of the Long Island communities that locals know best as part of the Five Towns. Just a few stops outside of New York City on the Long Island Railroad, Woodmere offers both the calm friendliness of the suburbs and fast, easy access to the Big Apple. Woodmere is home to over 17,000 people, many of whom enjoy living in homes and private communities along the water. See more