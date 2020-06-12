355 Ridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside. Some features are pocket doors, wide moldings, trim, hardwood flooring throughout and wainscoting on walls in the den. The spacious kitchen is updated including Viking oven/range, and cathedral ceilings. There is also a large formal living and dining room. The home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & 2 half bathrooms. A trim door leads to a private deck along with year-round sun room entrance. Enjoy family time and barbecues on the huge grass lawn. Evergreen trees surround the property providing shade and privacy. The house has a detached 1-car garage and there is a lot of parking space. It is located in a great commuter location. Located near bus, train, Woodbury Commons, schools, restaurants, and highways and within walking distance to Woodbury Recreation.