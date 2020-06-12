All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

355 Ridge Road

355 Ridge Road · (845) 205-0089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

355 Ridge Road, Woodbury, NY 10930
Highland Mills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside. Some features are pocket doors, wide moldings, trim, hardwood flooring throughout and wainscoting on walls in the den. The spacious kitchen is updated including Viking oven/range, and cathedral ceilings. There is also a large formal living and dining room. The home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & 2 half bathrooms. A trim door leads to a private deck along with year-round sun room entrance. Enjoy family time and barbecues on the huge grass lawn. Evergreen trees surround the property providing shade and privacy. The house has a detached 1-car garage and there is a lot of parking space. It is located in a great commuter location. Located near bus, train, Woodbury Commons, schools, restaurants, and highways and within walking distance to Woodbury Recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Ridge Road have any available units?
355 Ridge Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 Ridge Road have?
Some of 355 Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
355 Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 355 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 355 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 355 Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 355 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 355 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 355 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 355 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
