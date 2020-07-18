All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

7 Hopes Farm Lane

7 Hopes Farm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7 Hopes Farm Ln, Westchester County, NY 10506

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry. Formal Dining Room,Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances which Opens to a Family Room with Second Wood Burning Fireplace/Door to Deck. Guest Bedroom and Full bathroom on Main Level Along with with a Powder Room. Large Private Office on Main Level that can be used as a 5th Bedroom. 3 Addional Bedrooms on the Second Level with 3 Full Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops. Large Master Bedroom and Bathroom with Steam Shower and Whirlpool Tub. Large Bonus Room on Second Level Could be Play Room or Exercise Room. Wood Floors throughout. Basement is Walkout to Blue Stone Patio Overlooking Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Hopes Farm Lane have any available units?
7 Hopes Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester County, NY.
What amenities does 7 Hopes Farm Lane have?
Some of 7 Hopes Farm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Hopes Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Hopes Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Hopes Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7 Hopes Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 7 Hopes Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Hopes Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 7 Hopes Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Hopes Farm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Hopes Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7 Hopes Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 7 Hopes Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Hopes Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Hopes Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Hopes Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Hopes Farm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Hopes Farm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
