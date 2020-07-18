7 Hopes Farm Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry. Formal Dining Room,Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances which Opens to a Family Room with Second Wood Burning Fireplace/Door to Deck. Guest Bedroom and Full bathroom on Main Level Along with with a Powder Room. Large Private Office on Main Level that can be used as a 5th Bedroom. 3 Addional Bedrooms on the Second Level with 3 Full Bathrooms with Granite Counter Tops. Large Master Bedroom and Bathroom with Steam Shower and Whirlpool Tub. Large Bonus Room on Second Level Could be Play Room or Exercise Room. Wood Floors throughout. Basement is Walkout to Blue Stone Patio Overlooking Backyard.