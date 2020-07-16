All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

616 Larchmont Acres B

616 Larchmont Acres · (914) 664-5000
Location

616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY 10538

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

*Minimum Income Requirements: $68,000
*Minimum Credit Score Requirement: 680+

*One Month Rent, One Month Security, & Broker's Fee due as tenant's agent, Due at Lease Signing

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1957
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1-2 Year
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
On-street parking

*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee

*Pictures are of various units within the complex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294841
Property Id 294841

(RLNE5911542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Larchmont Acres B have any available units?
616 Larchmont Acres B has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 Larchmont Acres B have?
Some of 616 Larchmont Acres B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Larchmont Acres B currently offering any rent specials?
616 Larchmont Acres B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Larchmont Acres B pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Larchmont Acres B is pet friendly.
Does 616 Larchmont Acres B offer parking?
No, 616 Larchmont Acres B does not offer parking.
Does 616 Larchmont Acres B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Larchmont Acres B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Larchmont Acres B have a pool?
No, 616 Larchmont Acres B does not have a pool.
Does 616 Larchmont Acres B have accessible units?
No, 616 Larchmont Acres B does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Larchmont Acres B have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Larchmont Acres B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Larchmont Acres B have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Larchmont Acres B does not have units with air conditioning.
