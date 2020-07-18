All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 14 2020

4 Custis Ave

4 Custis Avenue · (914) 403-5982
Location

4 Custis Avenue, Westchester County, NY 10603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 1b · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
BRAND NEW newly renovated, Studio Apartment (600sqft) in North White Plains. (Off Washington Ave)

$1650 mo/
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
Electric, Water, Gas, and Heat included in rent.
Also Includes TV w HBO / SHOWTIME & 300mb internet.
Includes off street private parking for 2 cars

AVAILABLE July 15th 2020
**UPDATE 7/13 - countertops installed , hardwood floors down, walls painted. Appliances scheduled to be delivered Friday. Available to move in THIS WEEKEND! 7/15!

- Apartment Renovation will be completed July 15th, free to show prior
completely new apartment be the first one to live here
brand new modern look, new hardwood floor, new kitchen cabinets & countertop, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom tub & shower, new washer / dryer!
Includes private outdoor patio.
- Includes wall mounted HVAC unit.
- Private entrance

Location is fantastic:
- North White Plains - off washington ave - quiet neighborhood
- Walking distance Train; 0.5 miles to north white plains
- Close to tons of stores / shops / restaurants

$1650 mo/ Rent

----

If interested please reply to this post by email.

Please Include:
-Name
-Phone number and contact information
-Why are you moving?
-When do you plan to move in?
-Where do you work? What is your job title?
-Do you have any references from former landlords and your employer?
-How many people will be living in the apartment?
-Do you smoke?
-Do you have pets?

NO BROKER FEE

Credit / Background check will be run! Requires signed lease, 1st months rent; 1 month security. No Smoking / No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Custis Ave have any available units?
4 Custis Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Custis Ave have?
Some of 4 Custis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Custis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4 Custis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Custis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Custis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4 Custis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4 Custis Ave offers parking.
Does 4 Custis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Custis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Custis Ave have a pool?
No, 4 Custis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4 Custis Ave have accessible units?
No, 4 Custis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Custis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Custis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Custis Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Custis Ave has units with air conditioning.
