4 Custis Ave

BRAND NEW newly renovated, Studio Apartment (600sqft) in North White Plains. (Off Washington Ave)



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Electric, Water, Gas, and Heat included in rent.

Also Includes TV w HBO / SHOWTIME & 300mb internet.

Includes off street private parking for 2 cars



AVAILABLE July 15th 2020

**UPDATE 7/13 - countertops installed , hardwood floors down, walls painted. Appliances scheduled to be delivered Friday. Available to move in THIS WEEKEND! 7/15!



- Apartment Renovation will be completed July 15th, free to show prior

completely new apartment be the first one to live here

brand new modern look, new hardwood floor, new kitchen cabinets & countertop, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom tub & shower, new washer / dryer!

Includes private outdoor patio.

- Includes wall mounted HVAC unit.

- Private entrance



Location is fantastic:

- North White Plains - off washington ave - quiet neighborhood

- Walking distance Train; 0.5 miles to north white plains

- Close to tons of stores / shops / restaurants



$1650 mo/ Rent



If interested please reply to this post by email.



Please Include:

-Name

-Phone number and contact information

-Why are you moving?

-When do you plan to move in?

-Where do you work? What is your job title?

-Do you have any references from former landlords and your employer?

-How many people will be living in the apartment?

-Do you smoke?

-Do you have pets?



NO BROKER FEE



Credit / Background check will be run! Requires signed lease, 1st months rent; 1 month security. No Smoking / No Pets.