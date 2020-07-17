All apartments in Westchester County
113 Eden Court

113 Eden Court · (914) 592-5951
Location

113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY 10603

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2646 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Center Hall Colonial on Quiet Cul-De-Sac! Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer leads to the Formal Dining & Living Room, Prepare your Gourmet meals in a Chef's Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appls & Granite Counters. Grand Family Rm w/ Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Gas Fireplace EASY-TO-WORK-FROM-HOME in the Private Office situated on the main level. Special Features incl; Hardwood Floors, Central Vac, Alarm & Lawn Sprinkler system . RELAX & ENJOY the Patio & Level Backyard making this Home...PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.Close to bike & walking trails, Kayaking at Tarrytown Lakes, Kensico Dam & Rockefeller Parks. RR: 33 min to NYC, Convenient to all Major Shopping/Highways. BLUE RIBBON VALHALLA SCHOOLS! Professionally Managed by PLUS SERVICES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

