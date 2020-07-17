113 Eden Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Center Hall Colonial on Quiet Cul-De-Sac! Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer leads to the Formal Dining & Living Room, Prepare your Gourmet meals in a Chef's Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appls & Granite Counters. Grand Family Rm w/ Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Gas Fireplace EASY-TO-WORK-FROM-HOME in the Private Office situated on the main level. Special Features incl; Hardwood Floors, Central Vac, Alarm & Lawn Sprinkler system . RELAX & ENJOY the Patio & Level Backyard making this Home...PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.Close to bike & walking trails, Kayaking at Tarrytown Lakes, Kensico Dam & Rockefeller Parks. RR: 33 min to NYC, Convenient to all Major Shopping/Highways. BLUE RIBBON VALHALLA SCHOOLS! Professionally Managed by PLUS SERVICES.