Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

1 Granada Crescent

1 Granada Cres · (914) 804-6300
Location

1 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY 10603

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful spacious top floor 2 BR sunfilled condo for rent with renovated kitchen and bath plus washer dryer in the unit. Recently painted, new floors, and new carpet! Heat, water & free parking included. Lovely balcony overlooking the lagoon. Newer appliances & w/w carpet. Walk in closet. Plenty of free parking. Enjoy the great amenities in the complex: pool & clubhouse and playground. Subject to satisfactory credit report. Separate storage included. Commuter Bus stops in front of complex. Verizon fios or Cablevision ready. Hurry, don't miss this one in this very convenient location close to downtown White Plains and all the shops, restaurants & movies. Hop on 287 in 2 minutes for commuting. $400.00 application fee to condo assoc. $500.00 move in/out refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Granada Crescent have any available units?
1 Granada Crescent has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Granada Crescent have?
Some of 1 Granada Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Granada Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
1 Granada Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Granada Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 1 Granada Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 1 Granada Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 1 Granada Crescent offers parking.
Does 1 Granada Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Granada Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Granada Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 1 Granada Crescent has a pool.
Does 1 Granada Crescent have accessible units?
No, 1 Granada Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Granada Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Granada Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Granada Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Granada Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
