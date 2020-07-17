1 Granada Crescent

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Beautiful spacious top floor 2 BR sunfilled condo for rent with renovated kitchen and bath plus washer dryer in the unit. Recently painted, new floors, and new carpet! Heat, water & free parking included. Lovely balcony overlooking the lagoon. Newer appliances & w/w carpet. Walk in closet. Plenty of free parking. Enjoy the great amenities in the complex: pool & clubhouse and playground. Subject to satisfactory credit report. Separate storage included. Commuter Bus stops in front of complex. Verizon fios or Cablevision ready. Hurry, don't miss this one in this very convenient location close to downtown White Plains and all the shops, restaurants & movies. Hop on 287 in 2 minutes for commuting. $400.00 application fee to condo assoc. $500.00 move in/out refundable