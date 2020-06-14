102 Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 16
During World War II, the proud little town of Westbury, Long Island, managed to gather 1,400 individuals to perform in the armed forces. That stat proved to be a staggering number as it represented 20% of the entire local citizenry. Surprisingly, it made Westbury, New York, the highest such contributor of any similar-sized locality in the United States.
This neat little chunk of Americana officially began in 1932, when Westbury finally received its town incorporation papers after a three century wait. Shortly thereafter, this quaint little burg took on a new character when its 500 residents were "invaded" by New York City's Wall Street tycoons. This alluring, rustic place, so close to the city and too good to be true, was scooped up by deep-pocketed magnates who soon created luxurious estates -- some of which are still proudly standing today. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westbury renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.