Washington County, NY
5238 NY RT 203
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:08 PM

5238 NY RT 203

5238 New York Highway 22 · (518) 577-1712
Location

5238 New York Highway 22, Washington County, NY 12861

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to have the perfect home for your horses and horse operation! Approx 40 +/- Acres available for rent with plenty of space for 20 horses! Multiple size paddocks with multiple run-in sheds across the property – ideal for turnouts or mares & foals. The main barn includes 2 large run-in sheds and 6 oversize stalls, tack room, office/storage, water hydrants, etc. Separate large run-in shed suitable for 6 -10 horses with separate well for water. Separate building for hay storage. 3 Separate smaller sheds as well. All of the paddocks are spacious with plenty of open space to support healthy environments. Just minutes from I-90, NYS Thruway and Old Chatham hunt country. Room for expansion. *NO HOME is available for rent. Strictly a equine rental*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 NY RT 203 have any available units?
5238 NY RT 203 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5238 NY RT 203 currently offering any rent specials?
5238 NY RT 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 NY RT 203 pet-friendly?
No, 5238 NY RT 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 5238 NY RT 203 offer parking?
No, 5238 NY RT 203 does not offer parking.
Does 5238 NY RT 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5238 NY RT 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 NY RT 203 have a pool?
No, 5238 NY RT 203 does not have a pool.
Does 5238 NY RT 203 have accessible units?
No, 5238 NY RT 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 NY RT 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5238 NY RT 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5238 NY RT 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5238 NY RT 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
