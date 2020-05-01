5238 NY RT 203

Amenities

Rare opportunity to have the perfect home for your horses and horse operation! Approx 40 +/- Acres available for rent with plenty of space for 20 horses! Multiple size paddocks with multiple run-in sheds across the property – ideal for turnouts or mares & foals. The main barn includes 2 large run-in sheds and 6 oversize stalls, tack room, office/storage, water hydrants, etc. Separate large run-in shed suitable for 6 -10 horses with separate well for water. Separate building for hay storage. 3 Separate smaller sheds as well. All of the paddocks are spacious with plenty of open space to support healthy environments. Just minutes from I-90, NYS Thruway and Old Chatham hunt country. Room for expansion. *NO HOME is available for rent. Strictly a equine rental*