2 bedroom apartments
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
Wappingers Falls
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.
New Windsor
New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
900 sqft
New Windsor Garden Luxury Apartments are located in a great neighborhood. Our landscape is beautifully designed with a marvelous view of the Hudson River surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Just minutes to shopping centers and entertainment.
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
Newburgh
44 Liberty Street
44 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Totally renovated! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Second floor unit. Tenant to pay Central Hudson for gas and electric. Walk to all the Liberty Street restaurants. Very cool very hip!!
Beacon
274 MAIN ST
274 Main Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Unprecedented luxury awaits you in the very heart of booming Beacon! Completely renovated to the standard of new construction homes. Oak hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Ceiling fans in the two bedrooms and the living room.
Arlington
761 MAIN ST
761 Main St, Arlington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
725 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15TH. SHOWINGS START ON JULY 12TH. Being offered is a two-bedroom (Railroad style) unit conveniently located in the Town of Poughkeepsie within the Arlington School District.
Newburgh
19 Liberty St
19 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom in Newburgh's Historic East End - Property Id: 217639 This spacious, charming 2-bedroom 1,000 sq ft apartment is in the heart of NY's 2nd largest historic district.
Newburgh
119 Montgomery zt 3
119 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
750 sqft
Spacious 2 bd apartment near water front - Property Id: 288200 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Walking distance to a Newburgh waterfront with a great selection of restaurants and entertainment Spacious apartment offers an amazing view of Hudson
Newburgh
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST
24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
Beacon
14 CROSS ST
14 Cross Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
come to beautiful Beacon.This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Beacon is immaculate, sunny and conveniently located just off Main St.Walk to the Train or stroll down Main St for all Beacon has to offer.
Fairview
3 HOOK RD
3 Hook Road, Fairview, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
923 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.
