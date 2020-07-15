/
/
wappingers falls
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:13 PM
94 Apartments for rent in Wappingers Falls, NY📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
16 DUTCHESS TER
16 Dutchess Terrace, Wappingers Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH AND GREAT BACK YARD AND DECK ADD TO THE PLEASURE OF THIS NICELY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS 1BR APT. IN THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS. ACROSS STREET FROM THE PARK! ENJOY NEARBY BOWDOIN PARK ALSO AND THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS! 1 YR.
Results within 5 miles of Wappingers Falls
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE
47 Kinderhook Drive, Spackenkill, NY
Studio
$995
225 sqft
Studio apartment in Spackenkill School District. New flooring, bright open living space. One off street parking space. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, garbage and electric!! Use of yard. No pets, no smokers.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
365 RTE. 82
365 New York Highway 82, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
RENOVATED SPACIOUS FURNISHED 3BR 1BTH APT. NEW FLOORING, WALL TO WALL CARPETING, UPDATED VANITY PLUS MORE. MOVE- IN CONDITION. $ 1,800 FURNISHED PRICE.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11 FISHKILL GLEN DR
11 Fishkill Glen Drive, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Fishkill Glenn available immediately! Lot's of Storage and natural light and nicely updated unit. Close to all amenities and I-84.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Brinckerhoff
8 Addison Road
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in private residence, fully furnished, Furnishings can be removed if requested. Minutes from Route 9. Owner pays all utilities. No pets/no smoking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Wappingers Falls
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:01 PM
2 Units Available
New Windsor
New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,285
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
900 sqft
New Windsor Garden Luxury Apartments are located in a great neighborhood. Our landscape is beautifully designed with a marvelous view of the Hudson River surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Just minutes to shopping centers and entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wappingers Falls, the median rent is $1,166 for a studio, $1,295 for a 1-bedroom, $1,543 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,990 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wappingers Falls, check out our monthly Wappingers Falls Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wappingers Falls area include Marist College, Mercy College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Western Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wappingers Falls from include Stamford, Danbury, White Plains, Poughkeepsie, and Ossining.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYLake Carmel, NY