Victor, NY
Village East
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Village East

7410 Forest Trail · (585) 252-5208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$0 security deposit; $300 administration fee!
Location

7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY 14564

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village East.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
The Village East Apartments are located in the heart of the East Side, only minutes to YOUR office, Eastview Mall, I- 490 & the Thruway Now Leasing One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Modern and efficient apartments with luxury finishes and fixtures, Free Private gym & yoga studio, Lush courtyard and fireside lounge for entertaining, Club room with billiards table, Heat and hot water included, Free Internet, Discounted Time Warner Cable service, Controlled building access. Pet Friendly Community* Located on Turk Hill Road across from Eastview Mall! Call or Stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 application fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 one time pet fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village East have any available units?
Village East has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Village East have?
Some of Village East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village East currently offering any rent specials?
Village East is offering the following rent specials: $0 security deposit; $300 administration fee!
Is Village East pet-friendly?
Yes, Village East is pet friendly.
Does Village East offer parking?
Yes, Village East offers parking.
Does Village East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village East have a pool?
No, Village East does not have a pool.
Does Village East have accessible units?
No, Village East does not have accessible units.
Does Village East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village East has units with dishwashers.
Does Village East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village East has units with air conditioning.
