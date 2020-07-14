Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

The Village East Apartments are located in the heart of the East Side, only minutes to YOUR office, Eastview Mall, I- 490 & the Thruway Now Leasing One and Two Bedroom Apartments. Modern and efficient apartments with luxury finishes and fixtures, Free Private gym & yoga studio, Lush courtyard and fireside lounge for entertaining, Club room with billiards table, Heat and hot water included, Free Internet, Discounted Time Warner Cable service, Controlled building access. Pet Friendly Community* Located on Turk Hill Road across from Eastview Mall! Call or Stop by today!