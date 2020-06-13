Apartment List
/
NY
/
canandaigua
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Canandaigua, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1431 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
129 Carousel Lane
129 Carousel Lane, Canandaigua, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2832 sqft
Building, relocating or just want to experience fine Canandaigua Lake living? Ready for your immediate enjoyment is this Lake-level, Luxury Townhome with Lake views, private Beach, Boat slip, dock & kayak racks! Home includes: 2,830 sq ft, first

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
135 Niagara St Niagara Street
135 Niagara St, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Just remodeled with new flooring & carpeting throughout and painted. Short walk to downtown Canandaigua. Off street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Canandaigua

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3444 west lake road
3444 West Lake Road, Ontario County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 MJ's - Property Id: 294431 2 bedroom cape cod style home with large yard and garage Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294431 Property Id 294431 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832919)
Results within 10 miles of Canandaigua
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2654 Whalen Road
2654 Whalen Road, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2628 sqft
If you are concerned about our the world and our ecosystem this is the home for you. Built by Earth Sheltered Technologies, Inc. Featuring Solar and windmill power. Your backup system is rated to give you power for over a month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Pond Road
2360 Pond Road, Ontario County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
VERY NICE 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Unit above Garage.....LARGE eatin Kitchen with Fridg and Stove. Laundry/Storage Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.... Freshly Painted, newer carpet... QUITE Living!!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6451 Forest Glen
6451 Forest Glen, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 1.5.

Median Rent in Canandaigua

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Canandaigua is $627, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $777.
Studio
$530
1 Bed
$627
2 Beds
$777
City GuideCanandaigua
Canandaigua City plays host to the rather mysterious Burning Springs, whereby the spring waters support a dancing orange flame, which comes to life just as the sun begins to set over the distant hills.

The city of Canandaigua resides in Ontario County, New York, United States. From the 2010 U.S. Census, the population was estimated to be around 10,500.

Moving to Canandaigua
How much will it cost?

The cost of living in Canandaigua is a little less than that of the state and national averages. The price of utilities on the other hand is higher than the national average.

When to begin looking

You should allow at least six weeks to relocate to a rental home in Canandaigua. There's not too much availability, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental to avoid it slipping away quickly from your grasp.

What you need

You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place in the area. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit, to be in a strong position to seal the deal with landlords who can be rather on the choosy side.

Neighborhoods in Canandaigua

There's far from a reasonable choice of rentals available in Canandaigua, so the search can prove to be a little onerous. As such, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be good to go!

Centerpointe Blvd: With views over the local golf course, for those who are looking for a tranquil setting in Canandaigua, this is the perfect spot!

Hammocks Drive: Surrounded by lush wooded areas, Hammocks Drive boasts beautiful views over Canandaigua Lake and of the city beyond. With a WalkScore of 88 out of 100, it's the near ideal location to find an apartment or look for rental houses in Canandaigua.

Parrish Street: With a crime rate of a perfect zero and WalkScore of 43 from 100, Parrish Street makes for a good opportunity for those seeking places for rent in Canandaigua.

Mason St: Mason Street affords easy access to local amenities, and there are three schools in close proximity. The area boasts a zero crime rate--the near-perfect location for rental homes.

You Can Do Canandaigua
Getting Around

From downtown Canandaigua, the NY 21 joins NY 332, which then travels to the eastern suburbs of Rochester via Interstate 490. The closest train station to the city of Canandaigua is on Central Ave, Rochester, about 25 miles distant. The nearest airport is Great Rochester International Airport on Brooks Ave, Rochester--26 miles away.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Canandaigua keep themselves busy? Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park on Charlotte Street, Canandaigua, offers a historic house with an extensively manicured garden area. CMAC on Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua, provides those who enjoy live musical concerts with something of a treat. The list of artists who have performed at CMAC include Def Leopard, the Doobie Brothers, the Lumineers and Kenny Chesney. Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua, affords its visitors with excellent skiing and snowboarding opportunities with plenty of trails to choose from. Notable restaurants in Canandaigua include Simply Crepes Restaurant on South Main Street. The establishment serves breakfasts and brunches, while the quality of the food is excellent and the service is always with a smile. Eric's Office Restaurant on Macedon Road is a particularly popular eatery in the city, offering more than merely a sandwich. Although it's a small joint, it surely makes up for the lack of size with top class locally sourced food and excellent service!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Canandaigua?
In Canandaigua, the median rent is $530 for a studio, $627 for a 1-bedroom, $777 for a 2-bedroom, and $973 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Canandaigua, check out our monthly Canandaigua Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Canandaigua?
Some of the colleges located in the Canandaigua area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Canandaigua?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Canandaigua from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Brockport.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY