10 Apartments for rent in Canandaigua, NY
The city of Canandaigua resides in Ontario County, New York, United States. From the 2010 U.S. Census, the population was estimated to be around 10,500.
The cost of living in Canandaigua is a little less than that of the state and national averages. The price of utilities on the other hand is higher than the national average.
You should allow at least six weeks to relocate to a rental home in Canandaigua. There's not too much availability, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental to avoid it slipping away quickly from your grasp.
You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a place in the area. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit, to be in a strong position to seal the deal with landlords who can be rather on the choosy side.
There's far from a reasonable choice of rentals available in Canandaigua, so the search can prove to be a little onerous. As such, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be good to go!
Centerpointe Blvd: With views over the local golf course, for those who are looking for a tranquil setting in Canandaigua, this is the perfect spot!
Hammocks Drive: Surrounded by lush wooded areas, Hammocks Drive boasts beautiful views over Canandaigua Lake and of the city beyond. With a WalkScore of 88 out of 100, it's the near ideal location to find an apartment or look for rental houses in Canandaigua.
Parrish Street: With a crime rate of a perfect zero and WalkScore of 43 from 100, Parrish Street makes for a good opportunity for those seeking places for rent in Canandaigua.
Mason St: Mason Street affords easy access to local amenities, and there are three schools in close proximity. The area boasts a zero crime rate--the near-perfect location for rental homes.
From downtown Canandaigua, the NY 21 joins NY 332, which then travels to the eastern suburbs of Rochester via Interstate 490. The closest train station to the city of Canandaigua is on Central Ave, Rochester, about 25 miles distant. The nearest airport is Great Rochester International Airport on Brooks Ave, Rochester--26 miles away.
How do folks who reside in Canandaigua keep themselves busy? Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park on Charlotte Street, Canandaigua, offers a historic house with an extensively manicured garden area. CMAC on Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua, provides those who enjoy live musical concerts with something of a treat. The list of artists who have performed at CMAC include Def Leopard, the Doobie Brothers, the Lumineers and Kenny Chesney. Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua, affords its visitors with excellent skiing and snowboarding opportunities with plenty of trails to choose from. Notable restaurants in Canandaigua include Simply Crepes Restaurant on South Main Street. The establishment serves breakfasts and brunches, while the quality of the food is excellent and the service is always with a smile. Eric's Office Restaurant on Macedon Road is a particularly popular eatery in the city, offering more than merely a sandwich. Although it's a small joint, it surely makes up for the lack of size with top class locally sourced food and excellent service!