19 Woodhill Lane

Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day camps, country clubs & more. Just 6 miles to world-class shopping and dining at the Americana Manhasset, easy access to NYC & the Hamptons, close to all the best LI has to offer. Fully renovated in 2019 emphasizing clean lines and a neutral palette, offered stylishly furnished. Top of the line appliances, fixtures and finishes. Shy 2.5 acres for recreation, enjoyment & entertaining. Tennis court, basketball hoop, circular driveway, gazebo, expansive terrace. Pool & cabana AS IS and NOT available. House features great floor plan with 4BRs, 3 baths up and BR and full bath on main.