Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

19 Woodhill Lane

19 Woodhill Ln · (516) 883-5200
Location

19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY 11545
Upper Brookville

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day camps, country clubs & more. Just 6 miles to world-class shopping and dining at the Americana Manhasset, easy access to NYC & the Hamptons, close to all the best LI has to offer. Fully renovated in 2019 emphasizing clean lines and a neutral palette, offered stylishly furnished. Top of the line appliances, fixtures and finishes. Shy 2.5 acres for recreation, enjoyment & entertaining. Tennis court, basketball hoop, circular driveway, gazebo, expansive terrace. Pool & cabana AS IS and NOT available. House features great floor plan with 4BRs, 3 baths up and BR and full bath on main.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

