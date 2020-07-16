All apartments in Ulster County
Find more places like 319 RED STAR RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ulster County, NY
/
319 RED STAR RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

319 RED STAR RD

319 Red Star Road · (845) 240-9756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

319 Red Star Road, Ulster County, NY 12435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Vacation Rental. Secluded/Private new home is on its own 80 acres with its own 10 acre private pond which is suitable for swimming, fishing & boating. Beautiful ranch with all utilities included. Master suite with 2 person Jacuzzi in Master Bedroom and a beautiful walk in shower with 2 shower heads. DISH TV and WIFI available. Burn Pit, Canoe, and BBQ for family activities. Excellent dining within 10 minutes. Ice Cave Mountains. Hike the Gunks. Rail Trails, horseback riding, golf, and hang gliding nearby. Honor's Haven Resort 5 minutes away with yoga and health club. Lots of fun at your fingertips....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 RED STAR RD have any available units?
319 RED STAR RD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 RED STAR RD have?
Some of 319 RED STAR RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 RED STAR RD currently offering any rent specials?
319 RED STAR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 RED STAR RD pet-friendly?
No, 319 RED STAR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ulster County.
Does 319 RED STAR RD offer parking?
No, 319 RED STAR RD does not offer parking.
Does 319 RED STAR RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 RED STAR RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 RED STAR RD have a pool?
No, 319 RED STAR RD does not have a pool.
Does 319 RED STAR RD have accessible units?
No, 319 RED STAR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 319 RED STAR RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 RED STAR RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 RED STAR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 RED STAR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 319 RED STAR RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr
New Paltz, NY 12561

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTAlbany, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYTarrytown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYRensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYNew Windsor, NYWestmere, NY
New Paltz, NYNyack, NYChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYVoorheesville, NYLiberty, NYRhinebeck, NYFairview, NYMonticello, NYKingston, NYCatskill, NY
Beacon, NYNewburgh, NYMiddletown, NYMechanicstown, NYHudson, NYHighland Falls, NYPeekskill, NYWalton, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYOneonta, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeThe College of Saint Rose
SUNY at AlbanyState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity