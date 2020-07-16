319 RED STAR RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga

Vacation Rental. Secluded/Private new home is on its own 80 acres with its own 10 acre private pond which is suitable for swimming, fishing & boating. Beautiful ranch with all utilities included. Master suite with 2 person Jacuzzi in Master Bedroom and a beautiful walk in shower with 2 shower heads. DISH TV and WIFI available. Burn Pit, Canoe, and BBQ for family activities. Excellent dining within 10 minutes. Ice Cave Mountains. Hike the Gunks. Rail Trails, horseback riding, golf, and hang gliding nearby. Honor's Haven Resort 5 minutes away with yoga and health club. Lots of fun at your fingertips....