Home
/
Tuckahoe, NY
/
17 Lawrence Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
Check Availability
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17 Lawrence Avenue
17 Lawrence Avenue
·
(914) 263-0826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
17 Lawrence Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY 10707
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$4,400
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newer 4 Bedroom colonial, very conveniently located. Walk to RR, Schools, Shops. House freshly painted, many new carpets. Newly paved driveway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 17 Lawrence Avenue have any available units?
17 Lawrence Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Lawrence Avenue have?
Some of 17 Lawrence Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17 Lawrence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lawrence Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lawrence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 Lawrence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe
.
Does 17 Lawrence Avenue offer parking?
No, 17 Lawrence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17 Lawrence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Lawrence Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lawrence Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Lawrence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Lawrence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Lawrence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lawrence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Lawrence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Lawrence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Lawrence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
