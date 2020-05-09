All apartments in Tuckahoe
17 Lawrence Avenue

17 Lawrence Avenue · (914) 263-0826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Lawrence Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newer 4 Bedroom colonial, very conveniently located. Walk to RR, Schools, Shops. House freshly painted, many new carpets. Newly paved driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

