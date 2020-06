Amenities

Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer.



Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the heart of most desire and convenient RPI neighborhood on 14th Street, only 1-minute walk from RPI.



Utilities and Maintenance:

- TV and Internet included

- Trash pick-up included

- General maintenance included

- Lawn care included



Appliances:

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Oven

- Washer & Dryer



Amenities:

- Furnished

- Smoke-Free



Pets:

- No Pets Allowed



