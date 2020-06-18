573 First St

Amenities

3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654



Call/Text (518) 282 5625



NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy!



3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups. Vintage and beautifully remodeled and updated from the studs out. Includes state of the art on demand hot water system, baseboard hot water, paddle fans in the living areas with high ceilings! Rooms insulated from heat and sound! Granite counter tops, large cabinets, breakfast buffet side counter, stainless steel appliances which include a full range refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Bathrooms have full tub and shower! Hardwood and tile floors throughout, over sized windows for natural lighting. Tons of closet space!



One first floor apartment, 2 second floor apartments, 2 third floor apartments. Limited off street parking.



NO pets please!



Centrally located - close to HVCC/busline/Rt. 787!



