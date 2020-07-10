/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Southold, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
1325 Old Shipyard Lane
1325 Old Shipyard Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1792 sqft
Founders Landing Southold Neighborhood Contemporary Home with vaulted livingroom ceiling. All new expansive rear deck. Designed for one level living with first floor bedroom suite, and laundry. Additional 2 bedrooms, and full bath upstairs.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
430 Terry Lane
430 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
800 sqft
Picture Perfect 2-bed, 1-Ba Cottage in Founders Landing. 2 Pristine Beaches Nearby. Chic & Simple Beach House, Completely Renovated. Private Backyard. A Great Place From Which to Explore All the North Fork has to Offer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Rented June, July and August through Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
Results within 1 mile of Southold
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Peconic
6145 Indian Neck Ln
6145 Indian Neck Ln, Peconic, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
This sweet waterfront home is tucked away in quiet residential Peconic. Completely renovated in the fall of 2019, the two-bedroom cottage offers beautiful views of Richmond Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Southold
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.**. Gourmet Chef's kitchen opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor seating on the deck overlooks the pool and magical gardens.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Marion
1955 Trumans Path
1955 Trumans Path, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$32,000
2200 sqft
Cape Cod-Style Cedar-Shingle House Situated On Edge Of Low Bluff. Wooded Lot With Second-Story Master Bedroom Suite/Deck.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Greenport
160 5th Street
160 5th St, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
Bright and Airy Newly Renovated Beautiful Town House Unit with Stunning Views of Bay,Beach and Beyond. Simple and Elegant Decor.Located in the Charming Village of Greenport.Private Beach, Pool and Tennis Court.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Marion
65 Bayview Drive
65 Bayview Drive, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1370 sqft
Summer Escape! Charming Cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with Private Bay Beach.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Marion
180 Knoll Circle
180 Knoll Circle, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Exquisite waterfront home in Gardiner's Bay Estates. Open access to Bay, private Bay beach, 130" bulkhead.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Marion
2235 Cedar Lane
2235 Cedar Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2440 sqft
Spacious waterfront in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private dock and direct access to Bay.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Greenport
317 South Street
317 South Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Look No Further! Adorable 4 Bedroom Summer Rental In Historic Greenport Village. Easily Access All The Amenities That Village Life Has To Offer, Restaurants, Shops, Beaches, Wineries, Museums, And More!
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.
