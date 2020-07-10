/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Hampton Bays, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
11 Oakhurst Road
11 Oakhurst Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$45,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront beauty on Peconic Bay. Perfect summer retreat. Great for all of your water toys. Close to Meschutt Beach. Amazing sunsets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
6 Trynz Ln
6 Trynz Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2150 sqft
Gorgeous summer getaway, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Hampton's house is the place to be! This home features space for 9, eclectic mid-century modern furnishings, and a spacious backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
25 Squiretown Road
25 Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
1392 sqft
Single-family house is now available for rent seasonal or year-round. This charming house includes a sunny large back room that doubles as a den and dining room, a walk through the kitchen leads to a light-filled living room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
14 W Argonne Rd
14 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
3500 sqft
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
13 W Argonne Rd Rd
13 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,500
850 sqft
Back on Market for July/August 2020. One bedroom apartment on one level with private entrance features extensive natural light. Open floor plan Living Room/Eat-In Kitchen. Bright and airy private bedroom with queen size bed and french doors to deck.
1 of 15
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
6 Penny A Ln
6 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Come enjoy this magnificent all renovated cottage on the water with a pool just minutes away from the beach and restaurants. Skylights provide fantastic natural lighting, 2 Bedrooms beautiful bathroom, central air. You deserve the life of luxury
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 1 mile of Hampton Bays
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton Bays
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Flanders
2025 Flanders Rd
2025 Riverhead Hampton Bays Road, Flanders, NY
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
2200 sqft
summer in the woods. This secluded home has beautiful views of nature with no neighbors and a real east end vibe.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
55 Beach Rd
55 Beach Road, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1042 sqft
Year Round Rental $3000 a month. Three bedrooms, two baths,all amenities .Light and airy house with open floor plan,living room with fireplace private back yard. Quiet community. Kick back and relax. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CT
North Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NYWallingford Center, CTCutchogue, NYEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NY