3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southold, NY
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
Rented July to Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Panoramic Vies Of Long Island Sound, 20X60 In-Ground Heated Pool, Central Air.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
Rented to Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
1305 Hiawathas Path
1305 Hiawathas Path, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Laughing Waters Ranch with a beautifully landscaped.35 private yard with patio, Playset, fire pit, gas grill. Walk to Private Association Beach. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath has a Master suite, cac and a large den which overlooks a beautiful yard.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
1605 N Parish Dr
1605 North Parish Drive, Southold, NY
Seasonal Rental, June through the Fall. $10,000/week, $35,000/mos, 2 week minimum. Beautiful waterfront property on Peconic Bay. Beach, boating and swimming at your doorstep.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
695 Rogers Road
695 Rogers Road, Southold, NY
Room for all in this classic 5BR Beixedon classic Dutch Gambrel. 150' to Southold Bay. Swimming, fishing, kayaking or sailing just a stone's throw from your waterview deck.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
Available after Labor Day 2020.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch.
Southold
Southold
1 Unit Available
1325 Old Shipyard Lane
1325 Old Shipyard Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1792 sqft
Founders Landing Southold Neighborhood Contemporary Home with vaulted livingroom ceiling. All new expansive rear deck. Designed for one level living with first floor bedroom suite, and laundry. Additional 2 bedrooms, and full bath upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Southold
Cutchogue
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
36225 Main Road
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY
Exceptional Historic Cottage With Lush Scenic Courtyard, Fruit Orchards And Vineyard Views.
Cutchogue
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.**. Gourmet Chef's kitchen opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor seating on the deck overlooks the pool and magical gardens.
Cutchogue
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
530 Stillwater
530 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,400
1800 sqft
*Update* rented through Aug. 31, 2020. Available September on. Summer getaway with an in-ground pool and close to beach. In the heart of all the North Fork has to offer. Seasonal rental, weekly price with a 14 night minimum
Cutchogue
Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
4875 Nassau Point Rd
4875 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
Nestled among rolling wooded hills in one of the North Fork's most prestigious neighborhoods, this immaculate and private 5 bedroom, 4.55 bathroom beach home awaits you.
Greenport
Greenport
1 Unit Available
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
Greenport West
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
47 Washington Avenue
47 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1800 sqft
Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light.
Greenport West
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month
Greenport West
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
224 Bridge Street
224 Bridge Street, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautifully Renovated Antique Home. The Charm of the Past with Convenience of Today. 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths. Wifi Included. Short Distance to Village Center, Bay and Sound Beaches, Marina and a Winery. July 16th-30th $6K; August-LD $14K.
Greenport
Greenport
1 Unit Available
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1450 sqft
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
Greenport West
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
